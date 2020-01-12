NEUBAUER, Walter J.

NEUBAUER - Walter J. Of Buffalo, January 5, 2020. Devoted father of Bernadette (William) Gunn and Andrew (Mayra Negron) Neubauer; loving grandfather of William (Mary Ellen Keneally) Gunn, Benjamin (Jessica) Gunn and Mariela Neubauer Negron; dear brother of the late Martin, late Joseph (Sophie) and late Louis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Words cannot express our gratitude for the care Walter received at Seneca Health Care Center, West Seneca, NY. Online condolences may be left at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com