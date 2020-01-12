MULLIGAN, Kenneth J.

MULLIGAN - Kenneth J. January 9, 2020. Loving husband of 62 years to Bernice Pasko Mulligan; dear father of Kevin M. (Connie) and Michael P. (Dianna); grandfather of Kristin (Adam) Sobieraj, Ryan, Devon, and Connor Mulligan; great-grandfather of Lucas Sobieraj; brother of Patricia, James, John, Thomas, and the late Eugene, Edward, Richard, and Robert. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's R.C. Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY, 1280 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209 or Pixie Mamas Rescue, Inc. (dog rescue), P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, NY 14220. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com