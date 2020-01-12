MEILER, Rowena L. (Waite)

MEILER - Rowena L. (nee Waite)

Of Lancaster, NY, January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George D.; loving mother of George R. (Jeanne), Susan R. Meiler, Dale A., Philip C. (Cheryl), Martin J. (Patricia), Roger E. (Chris), the late David, and the late James; dearest grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of many; sister of Betty (late Arthur) Acher; also predeceased by three sisters and two brothers. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Monday from 3-7 PM, where Services will be held Tuesday morning at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com