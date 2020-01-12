MARINELLI, Anne Marie (Thomas)

Of West Seneca, NY, January 11, 2020, beloved wife of the late Dominic A. Marinelli; dearest mother of Mary Ann (Richard) Evans and Dominic (Terri) Marinelli; loving Nana of Nicholas, Kaitlyn and Lauren (Jeremy Popielarz); sister of Elizabeth (late John) Windringer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 9:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com