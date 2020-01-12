MANNING, Minister Richard L.

MANNING - Minister Richard L. January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Gwendolyn F. White; loving father of Bryan D. White, Brent A. Manning (Rebecca); son of the late Hubert and Dorothy Manning; brother-in-love of Darlene (Charlie) Gibson; also survived by a host of relative and friends. Wake 10am, Funeral 11am at Saints Home Church of God In Christ, Monday, January 13. Internment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral home, 1933 Kensington Avenue.