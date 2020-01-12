MacVITTIE, Harry J. "Skip"

January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Pearlann "Pam" (Martin); dear father of Linda (William) Maggio, Dawn (Jim) Kinney and Cindi (Arthur) Cunio; step-father of Maria (Tracy) Speer, Gina (James) McGinley and the late Frank W. Gagliardo; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and four great-grandsons;

brother of Judith (late Joseph) Galaise. Funeral Services held privately. Skip was an avid hunter and a lifetime member of the Pow Wow Sportsmen Club. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com