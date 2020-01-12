LUCCA, Mary Jane (Fehan-Glose)

LUCCA - Mary Jane (nee Fehan-Glose)

January 11, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of 44 years to Francis S. Lucca; dear mother of Nancy (late Tom Nigrelli) Glose, Patricia (Deone) Drake, James (Linda DeTine) Glose, Timothy (Janice) Glose, John Glose, Gerard (Pamela) Glose, the late Richard Glose and late Thomas Glose; stepmother of Dyanne (late Jack) Iacuzzo, late Bruce Lucca, Bryan Lucca, late Mark (LuLu) Lucca, F. Jeffrey (Michelle) Lucca, Judyanne (Steven) Flatau, Lynanne (Kevin) Jacob, Debbyanne (Edward) Rarick and Timothy (Jorah) Lucca; also survived by 31 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Mary (Knab) Fehan; predeceased by all her siblings, the late Robert (Lucille) Fehan, Jeanette (Allen) Hall, Richard (Barbara) Fehan, Joan (Flyod) Huffman, Kevin (Pauline) and John Fehan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:45 AM from St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood and Highland Ave.). Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Retired Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com