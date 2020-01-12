LONGMATE, Richard A.

LONGMATE - Richard A. Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine Longmate; dearest father of Keith and Bruce (Robin) Longmate; loving brother of June (Nick Caparella) Schwindler; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mr. Longmate was employed at Moog, Inc. / Moog Controls for 42 years. Relatives and friends may visit the Columns Banquet Facility, 2221 Transit Rd., Elma, NY on Friday (January 17th) from 6-9 PM, where a Memorial Talk will be held at 7 PM. Light refreshments to follow. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com