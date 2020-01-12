Leavitt, Maura Lynn (Takats)

Leavitt - Maura Lynn (Takats)

passed on to a better place on November 16, 2019, after a long difficult battle with cancer. She fought the disease with the same gentleness, grace and dignity which she displayed throughout her life. Born to Joseph and Hermina Takats, in Buffalo, New York on March 7, 1946, a graduate of Kenmore West High School, she received a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Elmira College, in Elmira, NY, and a Masters degree in Education from George Washington University, in Washington, DC. A lifelong educator, she established residential youth drug programs, taught inmates in the Arlington County, Virginia, detention facility, taught alternative high school programs, and for the majority of her career, taught various elementary school grades in the Arlington County public schools. After moving to the Villages in 2012, Lynn's love of working with children led her to Tutor Wildwood Elementary School for the past six years through Tutor For Kids, a local non profit. She also served on the Board of Tutors for Kids for five years. Lynn is survived by her loving husband, of more than 35 years, Henry "Hank" Leavitt; two brothers, Dr. Joseph Takats III of Grand Island, New York, and Lee Takats (Judith) of Portland, New York; and six nephews and one niece. Besides her lifelong dedication to teaching, Lynn loved making stained glass creations, gardening and cooking. She and Hank enjoyed traveling, working out, golf and getting together with friends. A Memorial Service, to honor Lynn was held on December 11, 2019 in the Villages, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Hospice House, appreciated.