83, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Nick was born September 30, 1936 in Buffalo, NY. He is the son of the late Louis and the late Mary (Gaeta) LaMonte. He married Jeannette (Milani) LaMonte with whom he spent 36 years with. She preceded him in death on January 1, 1997. Nick attended various schools to pursue a higher education. He graduated from Seneca Vocational High School where he learned the plumbing and electrical trade. He enlisted and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. After graduating from high school and serving in the US Navy, Nick pursued a Bachelor's Degree at Buffalo State Teacher's College and the University of Buffalo. He received his Master's Degree at Canisius College in New York. Throughout his life, Nick had various occupations that consisted of working for the NY State United Teachers both in Buffalo, NY and Grand Island, NY. He also worked for the NY State Parks & Recreation Department serving as a Manager of Beaver Island State Park in Grand Island, NY. Nick was truly a jack of all trades. He was a delivery man, a tour guide, tax preparer, as well as a handy man. He was always there to lend a hand with repairs to family and friends. As a true handy man, Nick did much of the construction and build-out of the infamous "1601 Huth Rd." Family House on Grand Island, NY. Nick was an avid "Scamp" traveler. He appreciated and loved the United States. He traveled to many national parks and forests. In his later years, many of his adventures were accompanied by his dog and best buddy, "Scamp". He also loved world history, jazz and big band music. Nick loved his music and had a large 45 collection. He was a loyal Buffalo Bills fan. A hobby he enjoyed was being a numismatic. He enjoyed playing poker with family and friends. Anyone who truly knew Nick, knew that he loved any pasta dish, the more garlic the better, accompanied by good Chianti, an after dinner B&B, and anything sweet. Nick was famous for his pineapple upside down cake. He truly enjoyed all these delicacies while in the company of family and friends. He was a true family man who always placed his family as his #1 priority. He was a devout catholic. Nick was also a universal blood donor to the Red Cross. He made many charitable contributions not only to the Red Cross, but also to the Catholic Church, the US Veterans organization in Las Vegas, NV, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Nevada, and the homeless community in Las Vegas, NV. He was a longtime member of the Grand Sons of Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Mary LaMonte; his wife Jeannette LaMonte; and his eldest brother Louie LaMonte. He is survived by his youngest brother, Joseph (Becky) LaMonte; His son, Marc E. LaMonte; His daughter, Camille A. LaMonte; His granddaughter, Nicole nee LaMonte (Daniel) Cory; grandson, Mitchell (Sheldon) LaMonte; great-grandson, Thomas LaRue Cory; the mother of his grandchildren, Donna (Newcomer) LaMonte; father of his late grand doggie Fred, Curt Schmalz; sisters and brothers-in-law; aunts and uncles; cousins; and many other relatives, friends, and all the neighborhood children who called him "Mr. Nick", who joined him on his walks with Scamp. A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV with Fr. James Jankowski officiating. His Burial will be held immediately after his memorial service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City at 1:20 pm. After his services have concluded, please join our family in honoring Nick's life with his favorite food and music, at Giuseppe's Bar and Grille, 6065 S Durango Dr., Las Vegas, NV at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nick's honor to The Animal Foundation, The Nevada Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or Heaven Can Wait Sanctuary in Las Vegas, NV. Nick will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. His words of comfort and love in a song he would sing will always remain in our hearts. I love you a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. A hug around the neck and a barrel and a heap. A barrel and a heap and I'm talkin' in my sleep. About you, about you 'cause I love you a bushel and a peck, you bet your purdy neck I do. A doodle oodle oh, a doodle oodle oodle oh doo.