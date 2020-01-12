KUZNIAREK, Henry M. "Hank"

February 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Marie (nee Zloty) and Henry Kuzniarek; former husband of the late Kathleen Musante; father of Jeffrey (Shelly); grandfather of Olivia and Adam; brother of Daniel (Diane) Kuzniarek and the late Linda (Kenneth) Obstarczyk. Hank was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. Private Services were held. He is sadly missed by many close friends. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com