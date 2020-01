KOLB, Leslie A. (Winters)

January 8, 2020, age 52, of Wheatfield. Wife of Stephen Kolb; mother of Samantha General, Jonathan and Kimberly Wardzala. Visitation 2-6 PM, Tuesday, at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Leslie was employed at 3M Tonawanda. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com