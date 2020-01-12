KINTER, Phyllis A. (Babcock)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on January 9, 2020, beloved wife of the late Floyd Kinter; dear sister of Robert (Karen) Babcock, the late Ralphie (late Marie) Babcock and the late Joan (late William) Tingue; cherished aunt of Valarie (Paul) Koszuta; adored great-aunt of Russell (Danielle) Gonglewski, Karri (Justin) Nelson and Alex Koszuta; also survived by other loving relatives and friends including Charlie the dog. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com