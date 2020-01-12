KILEY, Richard "Rick"

Of Hamburg, New York, passed away peacefully January 9, 2020; beloved husband of Sharon L. (Zieziula) Kiley; devoted father of Kathleen Kiley, Lauren (Donald) Klein and Colleen Kiley; cherished grandpa of Donald Colin and Kyle Richard Klein; loving son of the late Richard W. and Doris (Mangan) Kiley; dear brother of Diane Kiley, Michael (Franki) Kiley and the late Dorothy Kiley; fond brother-in-law of Gary (Marynell) Zieziula; dearest uncle of Michael (Heather) Zieziula, Kristen Broome and Melissa Kiley. Richard was a Veteran of the United States Navy. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be announced and held in the Spring of 2020. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com