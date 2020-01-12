Deaths Death Notices
KILEY, Richard "Rick"
Kiley - Richard "Rick"
Of Hamburg, New York, passed away peacefully January 9, 2020; beloved husband of Sharon L. (Zieziula) Kiley; devoted father of Kathleen Kiley, Lauren (Donald) Klein and Colleen Kiley; cherished grandpa of Donald Colin and Kyle Richard Klein; loving son of the late Richard W. and Doris (Mangan) Kiley; dear brother of Diane Kiley, Michael (Franki) Kiley and the late Dorothy Kiley; fond brother-in-law of Gary (Marynell) Zieziula; dearest uncle of Michael (Heather) Zieziula, Kristen Broome and Melissa Kiley. Richard was a Veteran of the United States Navy. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be announced and held in the Spring of 2020. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook