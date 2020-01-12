KENJOCKETY, Robert Jr.

KENJOCKETY - Robert Jr. Of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, January 8, 2020. Loving son of the late Robert and Eleanor Kenjockety Sr.; beloved father of Briana Kenjockety; brother of Debra Kenjockety and the late Janet (Henry) Schulten, Diana VanOsch and Douglas (Diane) Kenjockety. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 4-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Robert was a member of the Beaver Clan. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association.