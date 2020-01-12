JOHNSTON, Peter A.

JOHNSTON - Peter A. January 8, 2020, age 59. Beloved husband of 35 years to Wendy A. (nee Hyde) Johnston; loving father of Eric R. (Naomi), Kevin A., Laura E. and Amy J. Johnston; adored son of Robert C. and the late Ellen M. (nee Grieser) Johnston; caring brother of James R. Johnston; dear son-in-law of Peggy (Terry) Martin; caring brother-in-law of Julie (Paul) Blinzer and Joost (Cheryl) Vles; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the Eastern Hills Church, 8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Make a Wish Foundation, Dreams from the Heart Camp or Eastern Hills Church. Peter was an Assistant Town Engineer for the Town of Cheektowaga. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.