JENDRASIAK - Telesphor John Jr., "T.J."

December 22, 2019, at age 80. T.J. was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Telesphor John Jendrasiak Sr. and Jane (nee Pronko) Jendrasiak. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, later he worked as the Human Resources Administrator for over 25 years at Millard Fillmore Hospital / Kaleida Health System in Buffalo, NY. He loved antique car shows, going fishing for large & small mouth Bass in Lake Erie and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sandra (nee Wyraz) and his two sisters Helen McBride and Jane McElhatton. Those left to cherish his memory include his younger sister Barbara Cosby, his son Christopher (Jennifer) Jendrasiak of Fort Mill, SC, his son Robert Jendrasiak of Depew, NY, grandchildren Matthew, Megan, Lucas and Zachary. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr., (at Hopkins Rd) where services will follow at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY or the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com