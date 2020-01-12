James D. Coffed, 90, retired insurance adjuster, former Depew police officer

Feb. 23, 1929 – Jan. 9, 2020

James D. Coffed, of Lancaster, a retired insurance adjuster and former Depew police officer, died Jan. 9 in Sisters Hospital St. Joseph Campus, Cheektowaga, after a short illness. He was 90.

Born in Depew, he was a 1948 graduate of Depew High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War, attaining the rank of sergeant.

He served as an officer with the Depew Police Department from 1955 to 1960, then became a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance Co., retiring in 1992.

In 1962, he read a newspaper account of the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the Rochester area and noticed similarities to a case he investigated while on the force in Depew. He provided a crucial tip which led to the arrest of the killer, who had been convicted for molesting girls in Depew.

Mr. Coffed enjoyed restoring antique cars and World War II Jeeps. He often was seen behind the wheel of his 1946 Chevrolet pickup truck.

He was a member of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association and the National Warplane Museum.

He and his wife took many trips to Allegany State Park and Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, the former Carol M. Willig; two sons, Mark and Jeffrey; a brother, William; two sisters, Olive Pagels and Jean Erickson; and six grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew.