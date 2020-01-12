HLAT, Diane M.

HLAT - Diane M. Of Lackawanna, NY, January 11, 2020, dearest mother of Gary (Kimberly) Fino; grandmother of Kelsey and Peyton; daughter of the late Michael and Caroline (nee Fiore) Hlat; sister of Donna (Thomas) Fino, Joseph (Barbara) Hlat and Michael (Mari) Hlat; also survived by nieces and nephews. Ms. Hlat was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.