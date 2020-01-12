High school scores & schedules (Jan. 13)

Boys basketball
Sunday’s game
BK Post Invitational
at Brooklyn, N.Y.
Brooklyn Collegiate 92, Park 84
Saturday’s game
Park 72, Boys & Girls 60
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Joe’s at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 7 p.m.
Cardinal O’Hara at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
IAC
W.S. Christian at Stanley G. Falk, 5:30 p.m.
Walsh at New Life Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Emerson at Burgard, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Arts at City Honors, 6 p.m.
Park at V-Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Eden at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Tapestry at Buffalo Science , 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
Buffalo Arts at McKinley, 6 p.m.
ECIC I
Wmsv. North at W.S. West, 6:30 p.m.
Clarence at Frontier, 7 p.m.
Orchard Park at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC II
W.S. East at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
Wmsv. South at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.
Hamburg at Starpoint, 7 p.m.
ECIC III
Lake Shore at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.
Maryvale at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.
Depew at East Aurora, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Alden at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Tonawanda at Holland, 6:30 p.m.
Eden at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA East I
Gowanda at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA East II
North Collins at Pine Valley, 6 p.m.
CCAA West I
Fredonia at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.
All.-Limestone at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West II
Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Valley at Panama, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West II
Sherman at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
IAC
Walsh at New Life Christian, 5 p.m.
Nonleague
Health Sciences at Global Concepts , 5 p.m.
Tapestry at Christian Central, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Seminary at JFK, 7 p.m.
Salamanca at Cattaraugus/LV, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Chautauqua Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Falconer at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.
Olean at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Sunday’s games
WNY Federation
Starpoint 9, Amherst 0
S: Blake Dewey 2g-a; Max Ciepiela 2g; Ryan Kelly 3a; Tyler Kalota (2a; AJ White/Joel Ryndak comb. sho
Lew-Port 4, Depew 4
D: Tanner Zilka g-a
LP: Peter Spameni 2g-a
St. Joe’s 2, Canisius 2
C: Vincent Mauro g-a
Frontier 4, Hamburg 3
F: Max Conklin 2g
Timon-St. Jude 4, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 2
TSJ: Ian Moran 2g; Sean Gavin 2a; Sean McCarthy g-a
SML: Alexander Miller 2g
Orchard Park 6, St. Francis 5 (OT)
OP: Owen Hughes gwg, 2g-2a; Bryson Miller 2g-a; Ryan Licursi 3a; Jake Echeverria 2a.
SF: Ryan Fitch g-3a; Connor Yuhas 2g-a; Alec Dobinski g-a
North Tonawanda 2, Iroquois 0
NT: Alex Wagner sho, 26 saves
WNY Club
White Division
Orchard Park B 3, Olean 2
RBM 6, St. Joe’s White 0
Red Division
East Aurora 2, St. Joe’s 1
Jamestown 4, St. Francis 2
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Williamsville South vs. Grand Island
at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.
Clarence vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude
at LECOM Harborcenter, 7:30 p.m.
Hamburg vs. Lew-Port
at Dwyer Arena, 8:35 p.m.
Girls hockey
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Kenmore/GI vs. Lanc/Iroquois/Depew
at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.
