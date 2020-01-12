Share this article

High school scores & schedules (Jan. 13)

Published

Boys basketball

Sunday’s game

BK Post Invitational

at Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brooklyn Collegiate 92, Park 84

Saturday’s game

Park 72, Boys & Girls 60

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Joe’s at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 7 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

IAC

W.S. Christian at Stanley G. Falk, 5:30 p.m.

Walsh at New Life Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Emerson at Burgard, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Arts at City Honors, 6 p.m.

Park at V-Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Eden at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Tapestry at Buffalo Science , 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

Buffalo Arts at McKinley, 6 p.m.

ECIC I

Wmsv. North at W.S. West, 6:30 p.m.

Clarence at Frontier, 7 p.m.

Orchard Park at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC II

W.S. East at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

Wmsv. South at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Starpoint, 7 p.m.

ECIC III

Lake Shore at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.

Maryvale at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.

Depew at East Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Alden at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Tonawanda at Holland, 6:30 p.m.

Eden at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East I

Gowanda at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA East II

North Collins at Pine Valley, 6 p.m.

CCAA West I

Fredonia at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.

All.-Limestone at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West II

Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West II

Sherman at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

IAC

Walsh at New Life Christian, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Health Sciences at Global Concepts , 5 p.m.

Tapestry at Christian Central, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Seminary at JFK, 7 p.m.

Salamanca at Cattaraugus/LV, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Chautauqua Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Falconer at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.

Olean at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

WNY Federation

Starpoint 9, Amherst 0

S: Blake Dewey 2g-a; Max Ciepiela 2g; Ryan Kelly 3a; Tyler Kalota (2a; AJ White/Joel Ryndak comb. sho

Lew-Port 4, Depew 4

D: Tanner Zilka g-a

LP: Peter Spameni 2g-a

St. Joe’s 2, Canisius 2

C: Vincent Mauro g-a

Frontier 4, Hamburg 3

F: Max Conklin 2g

Timon-St. Jude 4, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 2

TSJ: Ian Moran 2g; Sean Gavin 2a; Sean McCarthy g-a

SML: Alexander Miller 2g

Orchard Park 6, St. Francis 5 (OT)

OP: Owen Hughes gwg, 2g-2a; Bryson Miller 2g-a; Ryan Licursi 3a; Jake Echeverria 2a.

SF: Ryan Fitch g-3a; Connor Yuhas 2g-a; Alec Dobinski g-a

North Tonawanda 2, Iroquois 0

NT: Alex Wagner sho, 26 saves

WNY Club

White Division

Orchard Park B 3, Olean 2

RBM 6, St. Joe’s White 0

Red Division

East Aurora 2, St. Joe’s 1

Jamestown 4, St. Francis 2

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Williamsville South vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.

Clarence vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude

at LECOM Harborcenter, 7:30 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Lew-Port

at Dwyer Arena, 8:35 p.m.

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Kenmore/GI vs. Lanc/Iroquois/Depew

at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.

