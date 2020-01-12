High School Extra: Jada Kenner wins twice at Rochester meet

Kenner wins twice in Rochester track

Tapestry Charter eighth-grader Jada Kenner won the 55 meters dash in 7.18 seconds and the 300 meters in 40.80 seconds on Saturday in the Jack Reed Showcase meet at Nazareth College in Rochester.

Kenner had run a personal best 7.12 on Jan. 4 at Houghton College in the Section VI New Year Classic meet. Saturday, she turned in a 7.09 clocking in the 55 meters preliminary heats. Her 7.12 at Houghton was a New York State record for an eighth-grader.

In the 300, Kenner finished well ahead of runner-up Ay’rianna Moore of Penfield, who ran 42.03.

Cameron Dillard of Tapestry finished second in the boys 300 in 36.06 seconds.

Canisius icers rally for tie with St. Joe’s

Dan Tacco of Canisius scored with 6:39 left in the third period to tie the game at 2-2 and the Crusaders and St. Joe’s ended up with an overtime draw on Sunday in the WNY Boys Hockey Federation game at the Buffalo State Ice Arena.

Canisius rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the opener of the season series with the rival Marauders. John Gallagher and Frankie Attea scored first period goals for St. Joe’s and the two-goal lead stood up until Vincent Mauro scored for the Crusaders with 6:21 left in the second period.

Mauro then assisted on Tacco’s tying goal. Luke Kerwin made 24 saves in goal for Canisius, Joseph Fronczak of St. Joe’s had 31 saves.

St. Joe’s is 10-1-3, Canisius is 8-1-1.

Park wins, loses in Brooklyn basketball

Undefeated Brooklyn Collegiate Academy defeated Park School of Buffalo, 92-84, in the Brooklyn Post Invitational boys basketball on Sunday in New York City. Park (11-3) led 24-19 after one quarter and 40-38 at the half.

On Saturday, coach Rich Jacob’s Pioneers defeated Boys and Girls High of Brooklyn (12-5), 72-60, despite 40 points by sophomore Khalil Brantley, a 6-foot guard averaging 33.9 points.