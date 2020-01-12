High School Extra: Amherst is track leader at Buffalo State meet

Amherst athletes dominated the B-C Section VI meet in the morning and Holland/East Aurora and Lockport led the afternoon competition in the D-F indoor track meet on Saturday at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Morgan Halt won the girls 55 meter hurdles, the high jump and long jump, the Grubb sisters, Maxana and Mallory, won three running events and two boys relays and jumper William Simson led Amherst’s big day.

Halt won the hurdles in 9.11 seconds, the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches and the long jump at 17-1.75 for the Tigers.

The same four runners, Max Baker-Terhaar, Jack Faller, Jack Lenz and Ely Personius won the 4x800, 4x400 and finished second behind Niagara Falls in the 4x200 relays.

Lockport had individual winners in the girls 55 meters (Kahniya James), girls 1,000 (Sydney Nowicki), girls triple jump (Jasmine White), boys 55 hurdles (Larente Shelton), boys 1,600 (Owen White) and boys high jump (Ben Delahunt) in the afternoon session.

Samantha Hulme in the 3,000, Emilia O’Leary in the 1,500, Kate Hillyard in the high jump on the girls side and Alex Hillyard in the 3,200, Brody Jones in the 1,000 and Nick Ebling in the 600 were boys winners for Holland/East Aurora along with the 4x800 relay of Braden Tent, Alex Hillyard, Brody Jones and Nick Ebling.

Falls’ McDougald is 2nd

Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls at 145 pounds and Andy Lucinski of Newfane at 106 scored second-place finishes on Saturday in the Eastern States Classic Wrestling Tournament at Sullivan County Community College.

McDougald’s cousin, Justin McDougald of Niagara Wheatfield, at 138 pounds and Ryan Stancel of Lancaster at 182 pounds were third-place finishers in the prestigious three-day meet.

Willie McDougald lost a 5-4 decision to top-ranked Lachlan McNeil of Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania.

Lucinski lost his final match in a 5-0 decision to Brandon Cannon, also of Wyoming Sem.

Vikings win on the road

Undefeated Grand Island came back from its 3-3 tie against Kenmore West in WNY Federation boys hockey play with a nonleague 5-1 victory over Churchville-Chili of Section V in Scottsville.

Tyler Hunt had a goal and an assist, Brian O’Neil had two assists and Nolan Massaro had multi-point games as five different Vikings scored goals. Robert Currie III made 17 saves for GI.

Anthony Sweeney had a goal and an assist and Travis Unocic had the game-winner for Clarence in a 4-3 Fed hockey victory over Niagara Wheatfield. Ethan Bishara had three assists for the Red Devils.

Zach Tominich scored twice and Chris Ventrice and Logan Schwartz had a goal and assist each in Depew’s 6-3 win over Amherst.

Tapestry outlasts Sparks

Romeo Bell scored 26 points, Carl Johnson made six 3-pointers for all of his 18 points and Tariq Eubanks had 17 assists in Tapestry Charter’s 87-84 nonleague triumph over visiting South Park. Massai Graham had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Bell also collected 10 boards.

Anthony Mack had 34 points for the Sparks to lead all scorers in the game.

After two losses in the division in the last week, Williamsville North improved its record to 3-2 in ECIC I with a 57-50 victory at West Seneca West. David Bass had 15 points and Scott Hopkins 14 for the Spartans. Nate Ryniec scored 26 for the losing Indians, who dropped their first division game after wins at Orchard Park and Jamestown.

Amherst, which is undefeated in ECIC II, lost its third in nonleague play, at Jamestown-Dewitt of Section III, 74-60.

Haskell paces Franklinville

Danielle Haskell of Franklinville scored 29 points to lead her team to a 53-45 victory over visiting Maple Grove. Anna Tranum had 14 points for the losers.

Megan Fuller’s 19 points and 10 by Jill Byers led Pioneer over Alden, 47-35, in the Waste Management Tournament at Pioneer.

Emma Wiggers had 16 points in Clymer’s 47-39 win over Salamanca in a nonleague game.

Chanel Alexander had 28 points for V-Aquinas in a 62-49 win at Nardin.

Newfane improved to 4-1 in Niagara-Orleans girls basketball with a 45-33 triumph over visiting Medina.

Emily Kessler had 12 points, Catherine Zak 11 and Hannah Fredo 10 for Mount Mercy in its 49-14 win over visiting Buffalo Seminary.