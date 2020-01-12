Hetrick, Robert C. "Rob"

Hetrick - Robert "Rob"

January 7, 2020, of West Seneca, NY, beloved son of Mary and the late James; loving brother of Jeff (Janice); dear uncle of Lindsay, Aaron, Joshua, Jordan, Sydney and Spenser; best friend of Greg Wallo; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, 716-674-5776, on Wednesday from 4-7:30 PM, where a Funeral Service will then be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's memory to the Roswell Park Alliance or Hospice Buffalo. Share online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com