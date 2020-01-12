HEER, Donald Edward

Of Ft. Mill, SC, formerly of West Seneca, NY. Mr. Heer, 81, passed away on January 6, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Lancaster, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ballantyne, North Carolina. The family will receive friends one hour prior. He will be inurned at the church Columbarium. Donald was born on September 27, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to the late Frederick and Ella McGowan Heer. Donald was employed with the New York State Dept. of Labor for 28

years, and also worked part time at AM&A's department store for many years. He was survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Eleanor Rita Foster Heer; children, David Heer and his wife Patty, Jeffrey Heer and his wife Pat and Amy Flattery and her husband Daniel; siblings, Kenneth Heer and his wife Babs and Noreen Kulczyk and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Daniel Flattery, Jr., Casey Heer, Kristen Nunn and her husband Kris, Kailee Flattery and her fiance; Kris Farley and Jeffrey Heer; great-granddaughters, Arden Flattery and Mia Farley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Association. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Online condolences at www.heritagecares.com