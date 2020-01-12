HAWS, William L.

HAWS - William L. Of Hamburg, NY, December 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Diamond) Haws; father of Susan L. Haws, Cynthia H. (Paul) Nowakowski, and Sally D. (Dinsh) Guzdar; grandfather of Lucy (Mike) Kurek, Luke and Madeline Nowakowski, Maya, Nate, and Ruby Guzdar; brother of the late Marilyn Haws-Kluckhohn. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 31st 4-6 PM at the Orchard Park Country Club, 4777 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. William was publisher of H & K Publications for many years. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com