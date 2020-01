GREEK, June S. (Smith)

January 5, 2020. Wife of the late Harold F. Greek; mother of Everett Glenn Boykin and Julie (David) Glidewell; stepmother of Richard (Christine) and Clifford Greek; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of 12; sister of Carol (Ben) Pearson. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com