GORKIEWICZ, Ruth L.

GORKIEWICZ - Ruth L. Of Buffalo, NY, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Gorkiewicz; dearest mother of Joyce (Paul) Herberger, Dawn Caldrielli, Suzette (Don Black) Craver and Keith Craver; step-mother of Matthew, Bev and Ron; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (nee Buckenmeyer); sister of Viola (Thomas) Pyanowski and the late Edward; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the colonial memorial chapels, inc., on Tuesday, January 14 from 2-8 PM. Chapel Service on Wednesday, January 15 at 12 noon. Mrs. Gorkiewicz was a member of the Pinochle Club and First Ward Community Center.