GARTNER, Elinor O. "Lannie"

GARTNER - Elinor O. "Lannie"

Age 86, died on January 7th, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Buffalo, NY; daughter of the late Alex F. Osborn and Helen Coatsworth Osborn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rodney W. Gartner. Sister of Russell B. Osborn, and the late Katherine O. Chambers, Joan O. Bergantz and Marion C. Osborn. She most recently lived at the Masonic Village, Sewickley. Prior to which, she lived in Moon Township and Buffalo, NY and summered at Bay Beach, Ontario, Canada. Mrs. Gartner graduated from the Buffalo Seminary in 1950, received a BA from Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT and an advanced degree in Occupational Therapy to become a registered Occupational Therapist. She formed the Occupational Therapy Department at Buffalo General Hospital. She was active in many organizations in Moon Township and Sewickley, PA. Some of which included, The American Association of University Women, Board of Trustees of Sewickley Valley Hospital, Committee to Save the Sewickley Bridge, Airport Area Chamber of Commerce (Jenny Award 1981), Board Member of the Woman's Club of Sewickley Valley and League of Women Voters. She was also a member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and Clerk of Session, Junior League of Pittsburgh, Girl Scouts of America Service Team, Moon Township Parks and Recreation, Moon Township Tennis Association and Western Pennsylvania Women's Tennis Association. She was a founding member of both the Valley Care Association and Robin Hill Associates and a lifetime member and supporter of The Creative Education Foundation, which was founded by her father, Alex Osborn. More recently, as a member of The Sewickley Presbyterian Church, she served on the Adult Education sub-committee. At the Masonic Village, Sewickley, she served on the Scholarship Committee. Mrs. Gartner was also an active member of P.E.O. Sorority. As a member of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, she has served on the Republican Committees of Moon Township and Aleppo. In Canada, she served as Secretary on the original board of the Bay Beach Property Owners Association and Historian for Holloway Memorial Chapel where she and Rod were married in 1957. Those who spent any time, with Lannie, no doubt remember that she always had her knitting with her, other hobbies included, tennis, reading, travel, photography and creating photo albums. Survivors are daughters, Margie Gartner (New York), Ellie Kerr (Jim) (New York), Ginny Lamison (Mark) (Pittsburgh) and son Bruce Gartner (Angela) (Maryland). Additionally, 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Debbie) and Kyle (Alexandra) Pixton, Colin and Hayley Kerr, Krista, Riley and Connor Lamison, Owen, Emmett and Elias Gartner, and three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Anna and Theodore Pixton. A Memorial Service will be held at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Sewickley, on January 25th, 2020 at 2pm. Burial will be in the Memorial Garden at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 724 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Sewickley, PA; Westminster Presbyterian Church, Buffalo, NY; or Holloway Bay Memorial Chapel in Fort Erie, Ontario. Arrangements by Copeland's Funeral Home.