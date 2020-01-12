Free movie series aims to spark conversations

2020 ReelRap, free movie nights hosted by the marketing firm "outside the box," launches with a double-feature salute to "Harriet" director and co-screenwriter Kasi Lemmons.

"Eve’s Bayou," Lemmons’ 1997 directorial debut – which she also wrote – will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by "Fear of a Black Hat" (1994) in which Lemmons stars.

“2020 ReelRap is envisioned as a way for people who like movies and film history to connect, ‘conversate’ and maybe experience something socially diverse. Mostly though, I hope it’s a way to decompress and have fun,” said coordinator Jessica Thorpe.

The ReelRap schedule also includes: "Carmen Jones" (1954) and "Bustin’ Loose" (1981) at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, "Uncle Tom’s Cabin" (1927 silent) at 4 p.m. Feb. 23. "Get Out" (2017) and "Night of the Living Dead" (1968) at 7 p.m. March 13, and "Hallelujah!" (1929) and "Imitation of Life" (1934) at 4 p.m. March 22.

Movies will be shown at "outside the box," in the carriage house at 1272 Delaware Ave. Admission is free, but reservations are required by emailing unboxedink@gmail.com with “2020 ReelRap Ticket” in the subject line. Seating is first come, first served. For information, call 445-5122.