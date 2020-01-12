Five vehicles burglarized over weekend at downtown Niagara Falls hotels

Four cars were broken into overnight Friday while parked in the Buffalo Avenue lot of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Niagara Falls police reported. A fifth vehicle was burglarized around the same time at the Quality Hotel & Suites at the Falls on First Street.

The break-ins all occurred between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police reports, and came on the heels of other recent weekend break-ins at downtown facilities. The thieves smashed out windows in each case to enter the vehicles.

At the DoubleTree, a Gowanda woman reported losing clothing and electronics valued at $450, while an Albion man lost about $30 in coins. A Waterloo man lost a $5 change purse in another break-in, while an unidentified man reported losing a briefcase valued at $100.

The Quality Hotel & Suites break-in resulted in a Missouri resident losing a laptop computer valued at $550.