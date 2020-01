Firefighters quickly doused a blaze that broke out in a Cheektowaga duplex on Sunday.

The fire, at 160 Woodell Ave., a 2 1/2-story home near Straley Avenue and Villa Maria College, was reported around 4:30 p.m. and declared under control roughly half an hour later.

Crews remained on the scene until later in the evening, however.

No one was reported injured, said an official at the Rescue Hose Company on Pine Ridge Road.