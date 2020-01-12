Niagara Falls cabbie thwarts holdup by grabbing gun, clubbing robber with water jug

A 69-year-old cab driver thwarted an armed robbery attempt late Saturday when he grabbed the handgun the would-be robber held to the back of his head, Niagara Falls police reported.

The driver told police he was dispatched to the 600 block of 17th Street just before midnight, where two black males approached his vehicle. One jumped into the rear seat, directly behind him, and placed a "square-shaped" handgun to the back of his head before demanding money. The driver told police he grabbed the gun and yanked on it before shifting his vehicle into "park," grabbing the keys and then hitting the robber over the head with a jug of water he had nearby.

One of the suspects rifled through the cab's glove box, apparently looking for money, before both fled on foot down 17th Street. They made off only with a flashlight belonging to the cabbie, police said. The driver was not injured in the fracas.

The robbers were described as about 6 feet tall, one about 210 pounds and wearing all brown, the other about 230 pounds and clad in a maroon jacket and a dark hat.