DITTENHAUSER, Barabara E. (Johnson)

January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Alfred; dear mother of Stacy (Timothy) Johnson and Eric (Mary) Dittenhauser; loving Nonnie of Erika (Tony) Fuller, Jacob Dittenhauser and Alice Johnson; sister of Gary Johnson (Carolyn Baldwin); sister-in-law of James (Carol) Dittenhauser, Mary Ann Nikischer, Helen (late Jim) Gottstein and the late John (late Jean) Dittenhauser; daughter of the late William and Gladys Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2311 George Urban Blvd., Depew on Saturday, January 18 at 10 AM. Barbara was a longtime member of Prince of Peace, she was a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House of Buffalo and a member of Depew Hose No. 1 Ladies Auxilliary and was a member of Niagara Frontier Ostomy Association. Donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com