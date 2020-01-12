DIMMIG, Carl P., Sr.

DIMMIG - Carl P., Sr. Of West Seneca, NY, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth C. (nee Lauchert); dearest father of Carl P. Jr. (Deborah), Sharon, Candace Korman, and Wayne (Jacki) Dimmig; also survived by ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Franklin Anderson, George and Robert Dimmig; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 PM at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Memorials to St. Peter's United Church of Christ appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com