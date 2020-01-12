DAIGLER, Joan P. (Cologgi)

January 9, 2020, age 83. Beloved wife of 63 years to Louis G. Daigler; dear mother of Mark (Pamela) Daigler, Barbara (Charles Bentivegna) Farbo, Rosanne (William) Davis and James (Ellen) Daigler; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister of the late Barbara Cologgi. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton, NY at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Pendleton, NY. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com