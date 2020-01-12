CRUZ, Carlos "Angel"

cruz - Carlos "Angel"

January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine; devoted father of Luz Zenaida Cruz, Rosa Esther Cruz, late Angel Carlos Cruz Jr. and late Carlos Cesar Cruz; cherished son of the late Lope Cruz and late Rosa Esther Valentin; dear brother of Gloria Sanchez, Emilio Sanchez, Judith Nales Sanchez, late Cesar Cruz, late Ana Gonez, late Zenaida Cruz and late Nestor Cruz; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Mr. Cruz was a member of the US Army, a Life member of Doyle Hose Company No. 2 and Our Lady Czestochowa Ushers Society. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Wednesday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church) Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com