CONNARE - Thomas "TP"

Lifelong Buffalo resident, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 9, 2020. Son of the late Kenneth and Jerie Connare; eldest of nine siblings, Sharon Connare, Terrence (Ginny) Connare, Kate (Tim) Murray, Molly Connare, Marce (Fred) Roehl, Kevin (Lynn) Connare, Mary "Bubba" (Kevin) Pratt and Maggie Thomas; dear friend of Lisa and Tim McMorrow, Jack Barrett and many others. Survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tom was passionate about nature, photography, golf, gardening and birds. In lieu of flowers, donations might be made in his name to Buffalo Ornithological Society. Services held privately by the family. Please share condolences denglerrobertspernafuneral.com