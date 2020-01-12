COHEN, Alfred F., Jr.

COHEN - Alfred F., Jr. January 9, 1926 - December 24, 2019. Alfred F. Cohen Jr., 93, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died on Dec 24, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He was born to Alfred F. Cohen, Sr., and Beatrice Rosenthal. Alfred grew up in Buffalo, he graduated from University of Buffalo Law School. After retirement in 1989 as a administrated Law Judge with New York State Department of Judication, he and his wife Shirley resided in Sarasota, FL. He passed away leaving behind his loving wife of 61 years and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Services were held on December 27, 2019 in Sarasota, FL.