CLEVELAND, Beverly D. (Mosher)

CLEVELAND - Beverly D. (nee Mosher)

January 5, 2020. Loving wife of the late Ralph Cleveland; dearest mother of Danny (Sherry) Cleveland; beloved grandmother of Dana (Albert Matteo) Cleveland and Maggie Cleveland; great-grandmother of Noah Matteo; dear sister of Nancy Gregory and the late Harland, David and Virginia Mosher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com