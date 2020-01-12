CARRIERO, Daniel G.

CARRIERO - Daniel G. Of Angola, NY, entered into rest January 10, 2020, at age 74. Loving husband of 53 years to Karyn L. (Wells) Carriero; dearest father of Tracy (Jim Meade) Ciancio and Daniel (Jennifer) Carriero; dearest papa of Danny, Madison and Andy; brother of the late Rosemary (Chester) Bedaske, Angelo (Patricia) Carriero and John H. Sr. (Penny) Carriero. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where prayers will be said Tuesday at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. Flowers graciously declined.