CAPRIOTTO, Michael D.

CAPRIOTTO - Michael D. Of Orchard Park, NY, January 9, 2020, beloved husband of Joanne (Godfrey); father of Jenny A. (Jason) Aidala, John M. (fiancee Nancy) and Catherine A. Capriotto; grandfather of Benjamin G., Daniel J. and Joseph P.; brother of Carmen (Ann) Capriotto, Brenda (John) Werely and Carole Ann (Timothy) Judge; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews; nephew of Mary Disipio and Anna Capriotto. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, 6575 E. Quaker St., from 4-8 PM and Sunday the funeral home will be open all day for friends to call and family will be present at the funeral home from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 20, at 10 AM in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). Memorial donations may be made to Autism Services Inc. www.friendsofasi.org. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com