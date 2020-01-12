Canisius, Niagara tie in their AHA games

Grant Meyer scored on the power play, his second goal of the game, with 41 seconds left in regulation to give Canisius a 4-4 tie with Bentley on Saturday night in Waltham, Mass. Canisius picked up the extra point in the standings on Logan Gestro’s goal in the 3-on-3 period.

The Golden Griffins (5-12-3-0, 4-7-3-0-1) had to overcome a 4-1 deficit after two periods to earn their second straight draw with the Falcons. The teams played a 1-1 tie on Friday night in their series opener with the Griffs getting an added point for winning the shootout.

Nick Hutchison and Lee Lapid had the other goals on Saturday for Canisius. Hutchison scored the game’s first goal on the power play at 0:57 of the second period before Bentley answered with goals by Matt Gosiewski, Luke Santerno, Jakov Novak and Will Garin, the last with 2:57 left in the second period.

Meyer began the Canisius comeback with a goal at 9:56 of the third with Matt Hoover assisting. Less than a minute later, at 10:31, Lapid scored with Keaton Mastrodonato and Matt Stief assisting.

Jacob Barczewski had 30 saves in goal for Canisius.

Goals by Ben Sokay and Brandon Stanley gave Niagara a 2-0 first period lead, but Holy Cross came back with Kevin Darrar and Neil Robinson scoring in the second period for a 2-2 tie with the Purple Eagles at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston on Saturday night.

The visiting Crusaders gained the extra point in the AHA standings by winning the shootout, 1-0, after a scoreless 5-minute overtime period.

Chad Veltri made 23 saves for Niagara (4-12-4, 4-6-4-2). Matt Radomsky had 39 for Holy Cross (6-11-5, 5-10-3-2).