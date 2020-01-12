CANESTRARI, Theresa "Teri" (Kosikowski)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Aldo S. Canestrari; devoted mother of Steven (Susan) Canestrari Sr. and Nora-Lisa Canestrari-Dublino; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Antonina Kosikowski; dear sister of Maryann (late Fred) Consigli and predeceased by brothers and sisters; sister-in-law of Annette (late Nicholas "Buzzy") Kukoleca and the late Robert (late Dolores) Canestrari; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com