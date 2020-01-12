CAMERON, Donald C.

CAMERON - Donald C. Age 76, of the City of Tonawanda, December 10, 2019, at his residence. Son of the late Latimer and Gertrude (nee Angerski) Cameron; father of Michelle (Bruce) Franck, Jeanine (Dana) Bowyer, Laura (Scott) Emery and Joni (Mike) McEvoy; grandfather of Zachery, Abigail, Shane, Philip, Michael, Samantha, Ashton, Elizabeth, Amanda, Danny, Megan and Matthew; brother of Paul Wayne Cameron. Donald had been employed by Praxair for 25 years and was also a Security Officer for Loomis Armored Car. Donald was an Amatuer Radio Operator for WNY DX Association and was also a member of Twin City Council 413 K of C. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 14th, at 10 AM, in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam St., in Tonawanda. Memorial contributions may be made to, St. Francis of Assisi School. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com