Call from bank alerts Niagara Falls man to theft of his debit card

A Niagara Falls man learned that his debit card had been stolen when he received a telephone call from his bank late Saturday, Niagara Falls police said.

The victim, a 16th Street resident, was called at 11 p.m. regarding suspicious activity on his debit card account, and learned that the stolen card had been used at a local McDonald's restaurant, as well as the Coastal gas station on 19th Street.

He told police that someone broke into his car earlier in the day while it was parked on the street near his home and removed a $222 Nixon watch, as well as his wallet, which held a military identification card as well as a debit card.

He told police that $80 in cash was also stolen.