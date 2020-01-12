BUTLER, John Paul A. "J.P."

Of Hamburg, J.P. sadly left us on January 11, 2020, best friend and husband of 40 years to Karen (nee Davis) Butler, always and forever; loving father of Shannon (T.J.) Davis, Steve Butler and Drew Butler; loving Pop Pop to Brayden and Benji; big brother of Bernadette, Jack, Chris (Ginger), Mimy, Franceanne (Joe) O'Brien and the late Cathy (late Art) Lachut; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Our Lady of Victory Baslica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave. at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com