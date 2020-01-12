BURGER, Larry A.

BURGER - Larry A. January 9, 2020, age 63. Beloved husband of Sheryl (nee Engler) Burger; devoted father of Christopher (Sarah) and Amy Burger; survived by six siblings; predeceased by two siblings; uncle Larry to many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew. All are asked to assemble at church.