BISANTZ, Eileen M. (Lee)

December 24, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Peter F. Bisantz, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara Raymond, Jean (Jerry) Benedetto, Peter (Marilyn) Bisantz, Jr., Suzanne Rivera, Jerry (Sharon) Bisantz, Robert (Samuela) Bisantz and the late Lynn Diina; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jack Lee. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 pm at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Leo the Great R.C. Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com