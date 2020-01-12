Big 4: Canisius, Niagara men both win in Metro New York

Home away from home.

Road victories are hard to come by, but Canisius and Niagara both won conference away games on Sunday at venues where they have fared surprisingly well recently.

Canisius won for the fourth straight season over Saint Peter’s, 72-68, at the Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, N.J.

Niagara won for the third time in four seasons over Iona at Hynes Center in New Rochelle, which has to be one of the least favorite places to visit in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. A layup by junior Nicholas Kratholm with 45 seconds left broke a 67-all tie and sent the Purple Eagles on to a 70-69 victory.

In the Canisius victory, the second of two free throws by senior point guard Malik Johnson put the Griffs in the lead, 69-68, with 37 seconds to play and three more foul shots by junior Brandon Majesty finished it off, ending a six-game losing streak, which included four games in the MAAC.

Canisius (6-10, 1-4 MAAC) shot 48.0% (24 of 50) and put four scorers in double-digits in its victory over Jesuit rival Saint Peter’s (5-8, 2-2 MAAC).

The Griffs led by three, 38-35, at halftime in a game that was tight throughout. The largest lead for Canisius was six points, 44-38. Saint Peter’s largest leads were five points, including a 68-63 margin with 2:24 to play on a layup by Daryl Banks III with 2:48 left.

A three by Majesty, a jump shot on the fast break by Jordan Henderson and finally the first of two free throws by Johnson with 37 seconds left brought the Griffs even and was part of a 9-0 closing run.

Iona (3-8), favored in preseason polls to win a fifth straight MAAC championship, dropped to 1-3 in conference play with the loss to Niagara (4-11, 2-2).

Kratholm’s uncontested layup, his only basket of the game, off a pass from Shandon Brown broke the eighth and final tie of the game. Iona’s largest lead was 11 points, 20-9, in the first half before a pair of 3-pointers by Justin Roberts stopped the Gaels’ momentum. Niagara never led by more than three points.

Sophomore Marcus Hammond led Niagara with 20 points. Roberts had a career-high 18 points and Raheem Solomon had 17, making all five of his 3-point attempts, and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Niagara shot a remarkable 57.7% from 3-point range (15 of 26, including 10 of 13 in the second half). outscoring Iona 45-30 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard E.J. Crawford, a first-team All-MAAC selection last season, led Iona with 22 points. Tajuan Agee had 20 for the Gaels. Agee, a 6-foot-9-inch senior from Chicago, was the leading rebounder in the game with 17.

Both Canisius and Niagara have home games on Friday and next Sunday with Siena (7-7, 3-2 MAAC) and Rider (9-6, 3-2) making their annual visits to Western New York.

Logan leads Bona women

Senior guard Dajah Logan scored 20 points, her fourth straight game with 20 or more, and led the St. Bonaventure women to a 62-47 Atlantic 10 victory at the Reilly Center over George Mason, the third straight for Bona over the Patriots.

It was the first A-10 victory of the season for the Bonnies (4-12, 1-2 conference). George Mason is 7-9, 1-2 in the conference.

St. Bonaventure limited GMU scoring star Nicole Cardano-Hillary to seven points, nearly 11 below her average.

The senior from Spain got into foul trouble guarding Bona’s Asianae Johnson.

“Asianae Johnson was a really good matchup for Cardano-Hillary today, setting the tone and putting some pressure on her,” said Bona coach Jesse Fleming. “Cardano-Hillary got into some foul trouble and we tried to use her aggressiveness against her.”