BEUTNER, Jean

BEUTNER - Jean January 9, 2020. Loving sister of Eric W. (Lidia) Beutner, Karen L. (Todd) Banach and the late Ann Beutner; daughter of the late Ernst and Gloria Beutner; loving aunt of Sarah (Eric Weber) Banach, Clark (Melissa) Banach, and David Kuipers; great-aunt of Ernesto, Azrael, and Oskar Weber and Eleanor Banach. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to, the Special Olympics of WNY or ARC of Erie County. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com